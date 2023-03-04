Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horror? (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) MGM, secondo alcune indiscrezioni, vorrebbe realizzare un reboot della saga horror di Poltergeist, anche se potrebbero esserci degli ostacoli. Poltergeist, la saga horror arrivata nel 1982 sul grande schermo, sembra sia destinata a tornare nelle sale grazie a MGM che potrebbe volerne proporre un nuovo reboot. La storia della presenza sovrannaturale che tormenta una famiglia, sfruttando anche oggetti come la televisione, era tornata protagonista nel 2015 con un lungometraggio diretto da Gil Kenan. Durante il podcast The Hot Mic, parlando della fusione tra Amazon Studios e MGM, uno dei conduttori ha svelato che un progetto legato a Poltergeist: demoniache presenze ...Leggi su movieplayer
Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horrorDurante il podcast The Hot Mic , parlando della fusione tra Amazon Studios e MGM, uno dei conduttori ha svelato che un progetto legato a Poltergeist: demoniache presenze potrebbe diventare una ...
Amazon compra la Metro Goldwyn Mayer: la UE ha detto sì... vice direttore della major, MGM possiede un vasto catalogo, tra cui figurano ' Basic Instinct ', ' La rivincita delle bionde ', il franchise di ' Poltergeist ', ' Toro scatenato ', ' Robocop ', ' ...
Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horrorDurante il podcast The Hot Mic , parlando della fusione tra Amazon Studios e MGM, uno dei conduttori ha svelato che un progetto legato a Poltergeist: demoniache presenze potrebbe diventare una ...
Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horror Movieplayer
Amazon Looking To Revive The POLTERGEIST Horror Film FranchiseIt looks like Amazon Studios is looking to revive MGM’s classic horror franchise . This will be the second attempt to revive the property after the Gil Kenan -directed remake in 2015. While the remake ...
'Poltergeist' Might Be Revived by Amazon StudiosHowever, the classic horror series may soon make a terrifying return as Bloody Disgusting reports that Amazon is planning to revive the franchise for a new generation of audiences following their ...
Poltergeist MGMSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Poltergeist MGM