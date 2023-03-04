GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoUltime Blog

Poltergeist | MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horror?

Poltergeist MGM

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Commenta
Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horror? (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) MGM, secondo alcune indiscrezioni, vorrebbe realizzare un reboot della saga horror di Poltergeist, anche se potrebbero esserci degli ostacoli. Poltergeist, la saga horror arrivata nel 1982 sul grande schermo, sembra sia destinata a tornare nelle sale grazie a MGM che potrebbe volerne proporre un nuovo reboot. La storia della presenza sovrannaturale che tormenta una famiglia, sfruttando anche oggetti come la televisione, era tornata protagonista nel 2015 con un lungometraggio diretto da Gil Kenan. Durante il podcast The Hot Mic, parlando della fusione tra Amazon Studios e MGM, uno dei conduttori ha svelato che un progetto legato a Poltergeist: demoniache presenze ...
Leggi su movieplayer

Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horror

Durante il podcast The Hot Mic , parlando della fusione tra Amazon Studios e MGM, uno dei conduttori ha svelato che un progetto legato a Poltergeist: demoniache presenze potrebbe diventare una ...

Amazon compra la Metro Goldwyn Mayer: la UE ha detto sì

... vice direttore della major, MGM possiede un vasto catalogo, tra cui figurano ' Basic Instinct ', ' La rivincita delle bionde ', il franchise di ' Poltergeist ', ' Toro scatenato ', ' Robocop ', ' ...

Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horror

Durante il podcast The Hot Mic , parlando della fusione tra Amazon Studios e MGM, uno dei conduttori ha svelato che un progetto legato a Poltergeist: demoniache presenze potrebbe diventare una ...

Poltergeist: MGM vuole realizzare un reboot della saga horror  Movieplayer

Amazon Looking To Revive The POLTERGEIST Horror Film Franchise

It looks like Amazon Studios is looking to revive MGM’s classic horror franchise . This will be the second attempt to revive the property after the Gil Kenan -directed remake in 2015. While the remake ...

'Poltergeist' Might Be Revived by Amazon Studios

However, the classic horror series may soon make a terrifying return as Bloody Disgusting reports that Amazon is planning to revive the franchise for a new generation of audiences following their ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Poltergeist MGM
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Poltergeist MGM Poltergeist vuole realizzare reboot della