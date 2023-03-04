NXT Level Up 04.03.2023 (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il B-Show targato NXT, in scena da Orlando, Florida. Ecco i risultati: Lyra Valkyria batte Tatum Paxley Dante Chen batte Luca Crusifino Eddy Thorpe batte Oro Mensah Leggi su zonawrestling
Margherita della Valle: la nuova Ceo di VodafoneFino a quando non ha conquistato la posizione di C - level come Cfo succedendo a Nick Read, ... Tra le ideatrici di "Nxt Gen Women in Finance" , ha ispirato altre donne nella realizzazione di una ...
NXT Level Up Results (3/3): Eddy Thorpe Faces Oro Mensah, Lyra Valkyria In ActionWWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on March 3. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on February 28. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are ...
