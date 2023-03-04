GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoUltime Blog

LIVE Speed skating, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: Leerdam domina i 1000 metri femminili. A breve la finale della mass start con Giovannini e Di Stefano (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 16:31 Ci avviciniamo alle attese finali delle mass start. Alle 16.58 ci sarà quella maschile con Andrea Giovannini e Daniele Di Stefano. A seguire sarà tempo di quella femminile con Laura Peveri. A tra poco! 16:30 Oro Leerdam (NED), argento Rijpma-de Jong (NED), bronzo Takagi (JPN). 16:28 IMBATTIBILE JUTTA Leerdam!!! Olanda in festa per la doppietta sui 1000 metri. Per la dominatrice della Coppa del Mondo tempo di 1:13.03, ed oltre un secondo di margine nei confronti della connazionale Rijpma-de Jong. 16:26 NUOVA LEADER! Boato dell’arena di Heerenveen. Batteria superlativa con entrambe le atlete che fanno meglio di Bowe. ...
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno e benvenuti nella DIRETTA LIVE testuale della penultima giornata dei Mondiali di speed skating 2023. Sull’anello di ghiaccio di Heerenveen (Paesi B ...

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:25 Si conclude qui la seconda giornata dei Mondiali di speed skating. La nostra DIRETTA LIVE finisce qui, OA Sport vi ringrazia per aver seguito con noi le ...
