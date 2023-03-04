LIVE Speed skating | Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA | Laura Peveri e Andrea Giovannini per la medaglia nelle mass start

LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA : azzurri quarti nella team-pursuit! Bosa diciannovesimo sui 500m
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA : azzurri quarti nella team-pursuit! Bosa diciannovesimo sui 500m
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA : Olanda squalificata nella team-pursuit femminile - azzurri quinti al maschile!
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA : Olanda squalificata nella team-pursuit femminile - l’Italia ci prova al maschile!
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA : splendida medaglia d’argento per Davide Ghiotto ne 5000m!
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA : Wiklund si impone nei 3000m - Davide Ghiotto ad un passo dalla medaglia!
