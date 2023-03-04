LIVE Speed skating | Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA | Bosa fuori dalla top ten nei 1000 metri Attesa per le finali delle mass start

(Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA15:32 Quinto tempo per l’estone Liiv (1:08.82), più staccato invece il tedesco Klein, che chiude in 11esima posizione. Arrivano ora le batterie da medaglia. Si parte con il canadese Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu ed il polacco Damian Zurek. 15:30 Finale in sofferenza per, che crolla nella parte finale chiudendo in settima posizione con 1:09.10. Terzo posto per Lorentzen, che strappa un buon 1:08.26. Ottava batteria con l’estone Marten Liiv ed il tedesco Moritz Klein. 15:29 Decimo tempo ai 200per, che spinge nella curva esterna. Ai 600l’azzurro è settimo a 24 centesimitesta. 15:27 Finisce alle spalle di Kersten l’olandese Nuis, che paga solamente 8 centesimi al britannico. Terza posizione provvisoria per ...

LIVE Speed skating, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: Peveri, Giovannini e Di Stefano in finale nelle mass start OA Sport

Buongiorno e benvenuti nella DIRETTA LIVE testuale della penultima giornata dei Mondiali di speed skating 2023. Sull'anello di ghiaccio di Heerenveen (Paesi B