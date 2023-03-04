GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoUltime Blog

LIVE Speed skating, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: Andrea Giovannini splendido bronzo. Tocca a Laura Peveri (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 17:23 Quasi 10 secondi il vantaggio dell’olandese…Si rischia il doppiaggio. 17:22 Riassorbita Schouten, parte subito Groenewoud. Gruppo che per ora non risponde. 17:21 Le olandesi vogliono fare gara dura. Laura Peveri non deve esporsi in prima persona, bensì far lavorare le atlete che hanno a disposizione compagne di squadra. 17:20 Parte subito Schouten! 17:20 Partite. Prima delle 16 tornate previste chiusa con il tempo di 53.14. FINALE MASS START FEMMINILE 17:16 in corso la presentazione delle 16 atlete che parteciperanno alla finale. Tra 180 secondi il via. 17:13 Tra sei minuti ci sarà la finalissima della mass start femminile. Laura Peveri vuole il podio. Dovrà vedersela in primis con le padrone di casa Irene Schouten e Marijke Groenewoud. ...
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno e benvenuti nella DIRETTA LIVE testuale della penultima giornata dei Mondiali di speed skating 2023. Sull’anello di ghiaccio di Heerenveen (Paesi B ...

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:25 Si conclude qui la seconda giornata dei Mondiali di speed skating. La nostra DIRETTA LIVE finisce qui, OA Sport vi ringrazia per aver seguito con noi le ...
