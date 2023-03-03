Zoom Meetings Come Funziona (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) – L’indispensabile guida per i principianti Da quando la pandemia di Covid-19 ha costretto le persone a rimanere a casa, molti hanno iniziato a cercare nuovi modi per comunicare con i loro amici, familiari e colleghi. Una delle soluzioni più diffuse è Zoom Meetings, un’app di videoconferenze che permette di partecipare ad incontri virtuali da qualsiasi luogo. Se sei nuovo di questo servizio, questa guida ti aiuterà a capire Come Funziona Zoom Meetings e Come sfruttarlo al meglio. 1. Creazione di un account Zoom La prima cosa da fare è creare un account sulla piattaforma Zoom. Per farlo, basterà andare sulla pagina ufficiale di Zoom, cliccare sul pulsante “Registrati” e seguire le istruzioni. Si potrà scegliere tra un ...Leggi su 20migliori
Neat Delivers Complete Video Device Control with Neat PulseNeat Pulse complements Microsoft Teams Admin Center (TAC) and Zoom Device Management (ZDM) to ...issues and ensure all Neat meeting spaces are up and running reliably for more productive meetings. Neat ...
ClearOne Returns to ISE 2023 with a New Line of Real World Communications and Collaboration Solutions...for audio conferences and video meetings. Like all ClearOne microphone products, the new CHAT 150 BT speakerphone is compatible with popular collaboration platforms including Microsoft® Teams, Zoom, ...
Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success ManagersRecord & transcribe meetings: Compatible with Zoom , Google Meet & Microsoft Teams , Airgram can record meetings and transcribe conversations in real - time. Airgram AI assistant can auto - join ...
Court will rule on reasonable hours, but Covid has already changed the debateThe news started filtering through late in 2020. Something was happening at the coalface that went far beyond lockdowns and Zoom meetings. Slowly but surely, the recruiters and HR operatives told us, ...
Federal Reserve Governor Waller’s zoom video conference ‘hijacked by porn’A virtual event with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller was canceled on Thursday after the Zoom video conference was "hijacked" by a participant who displayed pornographic images. "We were a ...
