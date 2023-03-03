CertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoASUS: schede madri per MD Ryzen 7000 3D V-CacheAttacchi informatici: ecco i consigli di Cisco TalosUltime Blog

“Think About Tomorrow” | da Eni l' orientamento per formazione e lavoro

Think About

“Think About Tomorrow”, da Eni l'orientamento per formazione e lavoro (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Dopo la tappa di Milano, anche Roma ha ospitato il “Think About Tomorrow”, l'iniziativa di Eni per l'orientamento verso il mondo dell'università e del lavoro. Il progetto è rivolto agli studenti iscritti al terzo, quarto e quinto anno di scuola superiore, provenienti dal territorio nazionale, proprio per fornire loro strumenti utili per fare una scelta consapevole sul proprio percorso post-diploma. La giornata romana si è aperta con l'intervento di Gennaro Cangiano, Head of Recruiting & Employer Branding di Eni, che durante l'incontro nella storica sede della compagnia energetica a Piazzale Mattei ha passato in rassegna temi ed obiettivi dell'incontro, raccontando quello che è stato il proprio percorso nel mondo del lavoro.“L'accesso al mondo del ...
“Think About Tomorrow”, da Eni l'orientamento per formazione e ...  Notiziario USPI

