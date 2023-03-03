CertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoASUS: schede madri per MD Ryzen 7000 3D V-CacheAttacchi informatici: ecco i consigli di Cisco TalosUltime Blog

STATS – Real Madrid Barcellona: Ancelotti fa il tiki-taka, Xavi lo chef (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) Tutto sulla gara d’andata della semifinale di Coppa del Re tra il Real Madrid di Ancelotti ed il Barcellona di Xavi Non è stato uno spettacolo esaltante quello della semifinale d’andata di Copa del Rey. Real Madrid-Barcellona ha visto prevalere gli ospiti grazie a un autogol di Militao su un’iniziativa di Kessie. Per certi versi, è come se le parti si fossero storicamente rovesciate, con il Real di Ancelotti a tenere palla – 65% il dato finale del possesso e percentuali ancor più superiori nella ripresa – e il Barça di Xavi a osservare placidamente tanto affanno. Non è bastato più del triplo dei tiri ai Blancos, che in questa stagione non avevano ancora perso al Santiago Bernabeu: Benzema e compagni ...
