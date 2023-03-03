GTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoASUS: schede madri per MD Ryzen 7000 3D V-CacheAttacchi informatici: ecco i consigli di Cisco TalosBarbara D' Urso contro il paparazzo : Avevi giurato che non avresti ...Ultime Blog

Kingsware completes C+ Round Financing at nearly RMB 500 million, State-owned Enterprises invest in RPA industry. (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) ZHUHAI, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On March 3, 2023, Zhuhai Kingsware Information Technology Co. LTD (hereinafter referred to as "Kingsware") successfully held its series C funding and new product conference in Zhuhai city with the theme of "new productivity · new chapter". At the meeting, Kingsware officially announced that the company has raised aRound RMB500 million in series C funding in December 2022. With CDB Capital leading the investment, Wenrun investment (Wens capital), Guangdong Finance Fund, CICC Capital, SGUNWEI capital, JUNSAN capital, ZHENGLING VENTURE CAPITAL and other institutions participating as follow investors, the Financing amount ranked the top in Chinese enterprise services Financing ...
