Kingsware completes C+ Round Financing at nearly RMB 500 million, State-owned Enterprises invest in RPA industry. (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) ZHUHAI, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On March 3, 2023, Zhuhai Kingsware Information Technology Co. LTD (hereinafter referred to as "Kingsware") successfully held its series C funding and new product conference in Zhuhai city with the theme of "new productivity · new chapter". At the meeting, Kingsware officially announced that the company has raised aRound RMB500 million in series C funding in December 2022. With CDB Capital leading the investment, Wenrun investment (Wens capital), Guangdong Finance Fund, CICC Capital, SGUNWEI capital, JUNSAN capital, ZHENGLING VENTURE CAPITAL and other institutions participating as follow investors, the Financing amount ranked the top in Chinese enterprise services Financing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On March 3, 2023, Zhuhai Kingsware Information Technology Co. LTD (hereinafter referred to as "Kingsware") successfully held its series C funding and new product conference in Zhuhai city with the theme of "new productivity · new chapter". At the meeting, Kingsware officially announced that the company has raised aRound RMB500 million in series C funding in December 2022. With CDB Capital leading the investment, Wenrun investment (Wens capital), Guangdong Finance Fund, CICC Capital, SGUNWEI capital, JUNSAN capital, ZHENGLING VENTURE CAPITAL and other institutions participating as follow investors, the Financing amount ranked the top in Chinese enterprise services Financing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kingsware completesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kingsware completes