IPLOOK Displayed Flexible and Efficient 4G 5G Converged Core Solution at MWC 2023

IPLOOK Displayed Flexible and Efficient 4G/5G Converged Core Solution at MWC 2023 (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) HONG KONG, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 comes to an end. It was definitely a resounding success. IPLOOK Technologies, the global vendor of industry-leading end-to-end mobile Core network Solutions, participated at the MWC Barcelona 2023 with 4G/5G Converged Core Solution from February 27 to March 3. Over 2,000 companies convened to discuss the latest trends in the telecom industry under the theme: VELOCITY, UNLEASHING TOMORROW'S TECHNOLOGY – TODAY. Living up to our customers' trust, IPLOOK showcased the Flexible and Efficient 4G/5G Converged Core Solution and recent innovations, which have sparked ...
Living up to our customers' trust, IPLOOK showcased the flexible and efficient 4G/5G converged core solution and recent innovations, which have sparked heated conversations with professional opinions.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 comes to an end. It was definitely a resounding success. IPLOOK Technologies, the global vendor of industry-leading ...
