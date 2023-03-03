IPLOOK Displayed Flexible and Efficient 4G/5G Converged Core Solution at MWC 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) HONG KONG, March 3,/PRNewswire/Mobile World Congress (MWC)comes to an end. It was definitely a resounding success.Technologies, the global vendor of industry-leading end-to-end mobilenetworks, participated at the MWC Barcelonawith 4G/5Gfrom February 27 to March 3. Over 2,000 companies convened to discuss the latest trends in the telecom industry under the theme: VELOCITY, UNLEASHING TOMORROW'S TECHNOLOGY – TODAY. Living up to our customers' trust,showcased theand4G/5Gand recent innovations, which have sparked ...