InnoLight Demonstrates Pluggable 1.6T OSFP-XD DR8+ and Low Power 800G Optical Transceivers at OFC 2023 (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) SUZHOU, China and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

InnoLight Technology, the leader in data center optics, announced today that it will showcase a live demonstration of 1.6T OSFP-XD DR8+ Pluggable Optical transceiver at OFC 2023 in San Diego, CA (Booth # 4115), setting a new industry benchmark for Pluggable Optical transceiver.   The OSFP-XD DR8+ module combines state-of-the-art 200G per lane Optical technologies and industry-leading digital signal processing techniques. The module delivers up to 1.6 Tbps of transmission speed over 2km distance at a low Power consumption of less than 23W over 0-70C temperature range. "InnoLight's 1.6T ...
