DAS Solar signs contract with Munich Re and WTW to guarantee module performance (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) QUZHOU, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On February 20, 2023, DAS Solar announced its collaboration with Munich Re Green Tech Solutions Team (hereinafter, "Munich Re) and Willis insurance broker Power and New Energy Team on PV module Warranty Insurance. DAS Solar 2023 PV module production sold regionally and internationally will be protected under the insurance by Munich Re and it's primary insurance partner. As the reinsurance market leader, Munich Re's policy acts as a strong backbone to DAS Solar PV module and enhances the credibility of the company. To match with international PV warranty requirements, Munich Re's PV module Warranty Policy
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... suman_bahuguna : @hvgoenka india=sun umbrella=(gautam das) modi solar panel=indian-democracy -
DAS Solar signs contract with Munich Re and WTW to guarantee module performanceQUZHOU, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - On February 20, 2023, DAS Solar announced its collaboration with Munich Re Green Tech Solutions Team (hereinafter, "Munich Re) and Willis insurance broker Power and New Energy Team on PV Module Warranty Insurance. DAS ...
LUMI è più potente e il primo exascale europeo è in fieri. L'Europa dei supercomputer acceleraINFOGRAFICA Guida al DAS elettronico: tutto ciò che devi sapere in questa Amministrazione/Finanza/... Un team di ricercatori del Rosseland Centre for Solar Physics dell'Università di Oslo effettua delle ...
DAS Solar announces the establishment of the German subsidiary to fuel global expansionQUZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Recently, DAS Solar announced the official establishment of the German subsidiary. In the future, DAS Solar German subsidiary will become the center of business in European photovoltaic market, delivering high -...
Cina: nel 2022 produzione di moduli fotovoltaici a 288,7 GW (+58,6%) Solare B2B
Meyer Burger: Will einheitliche Produktplattform auf Glas-Glas-Basis für Hochleistungs-Solarmodule einführen(ee-news.ch) Der Verwaltungsrat der Meyer Burger Technology hat die Einführung einer einheitlichen Produktplattform für ihre Solarmodule beschlossen. Damit sollen sich Fertigungskapazitäten zukünftig ...
Balkonkraftwerke für Mieter: Richter bringt traurige Wahrheit auf den PunktDarf Optik wirklich ein Grund sein, dass ein Balkonkraftwerk nicht in einem Mehrfamilienhaus installiert werden darf Ein Mieter, dessen ...
