Arsenal vs Bournemouth – probabili formazioni e ultime notizie

Arsenal Bournemouth

Arsenal vs Bournemouth – probabili formazioni e ultime notizie (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) Alla ricerca della quarta vittoria in Premier League per mantenere il controllo sul destino del titolo, l’Arsenal accoglie all’Emirates il Bournemouth, squadra a rischio retrocessione, sabato 4 marzo pomeriggio. I Gunners hanno battuto l’Everton per 4-0 mercoledì sera e hanno allungato il loro vantaggio in vetta alla classifica, mentre l’ultima gara dei Cherries si è conclusa con una sconfitta per 4-1 contro il Manchester City. Il calcio di inizio di Arsenal vs Bournemouth è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Arsenal vs Bournemouth a che punto sono le due squadre? Arsenal Replicare la vittoria di poche settimane fa per un solo gol di scarto contro i leader del campionato a Goodison Park sarebbe stato un compito arduo per l’Everton, che ha concesso gol ...
