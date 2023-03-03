GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoUltime Blog

AEW | rumor killer su i piani originali per CM Punk vs Hangman Page dello scorso anno

AEW rumor

AEW: rumor killer su i piani originali per CM Punk vs Hangman Page dello scorso anno (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) C’era una voce sui social media la scorsa settimana secondo cui CM Punk era stato originariamente prenotato per perdere contro Hangman Page all’AEW Double or Nothing. Secondo quella voce, Punk è andato dal CEO di AEW Tony Khan per cambiare il finale, che lo ha portato a vincere il titolo mondiale. Tuttavia, la newsletter di Wrestling Observer riporta che non era così. Secondo il rapporto, Punk era sempre prenotato per battere Page al PPV. Tony Khan voleva che Punk diventasse campione mesi prima ancora che il match fosse programmato.
