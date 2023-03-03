CertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoASUS: schede madri per MD Ryzen 7000 3D V-CacheAttacchi informatici: ecco i consigli di Cisco TalosUltime Blog

154.4MW Astronergy n-type Modules to structure Europe biggest TOPCon PV plant

154 4MW

154.4MW Astronergy n-type Modules to structure Europe biggest TOPCon PV plant (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) HANGZHOU, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 A total of 154.4MWdc ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV Modules has been delivered to Germany, to materialize Europe's biggest TOPCon PV plant in Döllen (Brandenburg). Pioneered in mass production of n-type TOPCon PV Modules, the ASTRO N series have gained lots of attentions worldwide after the first project with 355MWdc was signed in Australia. The PV plant Döllen is a further step forward to introduce the n-type TOPCon technology to the global market, powered by Astronergy's ASTRO N5 series. Financed by the CEE Group and developed by Antlike Solar, the Döllen PV plant will be selling the energy on a PPA-basis and aims ...
