154.4MW Astronergy n-type Modules to structure Europe biggest TOPCon PV plant (Di venerdì 3 marzo 2023) HANGZHOU, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A total of 154.4MWdc ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV Modules has been delivered to Germany, to materialize Europe's biggest TOPCon PV plant in Döllen (Brandenburg). Pioneered in mass production of n-type TOPCon PV Modules, the ASTRO N series have gained lots of attentions worldwide after the first project with 355MWdc was signed in Australia. The PV plant Döllen is a further step forward to introduce the n-type TOPCon technology to the global market, powered by Astronergy's ASTRO N5 series. Financed by the CEE Group and developed by Antlike Solar, the Döllen PV plant will be selling the energy on a PPA-basis and aims ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
