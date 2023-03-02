Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoASUS: schede madri per MD Ryzen 7000 3D V-CacheAttacchi informatici: ecco i consigli di Cisco TalosBarbara D' Urso contro il paparazzo : Avevi giurato che non avresti ...Inchiesta Covid Bergamo : indagati Conte e SperanzaRed Dead Online: ricompense doppie in tutti i lavori di Blood MoneyUltime Blog

The Amazing Spiderman | Sally Field non ha esitazioni | Andrew Garfield? Lo adoro!

The Amazing

The Amazing Spiderman, Sally Field non ha esitazioni: "Andrew Garfield? Lo adoro!" (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) Una giornalista ha chiesto a Sally Field di raccontare il suo rapporto con Andrew GarField sul set di The Amazing Spider-Man e l'attrice non ha tardato ad elogiare il collega. Nel corso dei SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards), Sally Field ci ha tenuto tantissimo a elogiare in ogni modo Andrew GarField, suo co-protagonista in The Amazing Spiderman. L'attrice ha partecipato alla cerimonia per ricevere un premio alla carriera, consegnatole proprio da GarField, apparso visibilmente emozionato sul palco. Per chi non lo sapesse o ricordasse, Sally Field interpretava zia May in The Amazing Spider-Man, trascorrendo tantissimo tempo insieme ...
The Amazing Spiderman, Sally Field non ha esitazioni: "Andrew ...

