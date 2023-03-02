Spiro™, The Global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™, Launches Second Theme in Innovative Thought Leadership Program (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) Series Educates Marketers, Event Planners on How to Adapt to Ongoing Industry Shifts, Meet Audiences Where They Are & Create Experiences That Help Brands Build Connection, Loyalty & Community LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The modern Global events industry looks nothing like that of a few years ago, and today's successful marketing and event planning professionals are those who've learned to not only adapt to these changes, but leverage them to their clients' benefit. When Spiro™, the Global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™, introduced its n·Spiro™ Thought Leadership Program late last year, it sought to help event planners do exactly that. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The modern Global events industry looks nothing like that of a few years ago, and today's successful marketing and event planning professionals are those who've learned to not only adapt to these changes, but leverage them to their clients' benefit. When Spiro™, the Global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™, introduced its n·Spiro™ Thought Leadership Program late last year, it sought to help event planners do exactly that. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Spiro Appoints Luke D'Arcy New Executive Vice President of Business DevelopmentD'Arcy brings more than 20 years of brand experience to the Spiro table, most recently holding numerous executive roles at Momentum Worldwide, where he helped develop and propel experiential ...
Il Gladiatore 2: sarà Paul Mescal il protagonista del sequelNelle scorse ore Netflix ha pubblicato un piccolo teaser che mostra la Ortega con una macchina da scrivere in cui spunta la scritta 'The End' (cioè 'la fine'). Leggi anche la trilogia di Roe: tutto ...
Il ruolo di Ellie in The Last of Us è stato conteso da due ex attrici di Game of ThronesLa Williams era stata provinata per il film The Last of us , la cui produzione è stata poi bloccata diversi anni fa. Non ci sarebbe perciò stato alcun "derby" tra ex protagoniste di GoT per il ruolo ...
Spiro™ TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Spiro™ The