MultiChoice, NBCUniversal e Sky insieme per portare contenuti in streaming in Africa (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) MultiChoice Group (MultiChoice) (JSE: MCG) e NBCUniversal e Sky (gruppo Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA)) hanno annunciato oggi una nuova partnership che porterà alcuni dei migliori contenuti e tecnologie del mondo ai clienti in streaming nei 50 mercati dell’Africa sub-sahariana dove è presente MultiChoice, in un momento in cui l’Africa si sta avvicinando a un punto di svolta in termini di connettività a banda larga. Il nuovo gruppo Showmax sarà partecipato al 70% da MultiChoice e al 30% da NBCUniversal. Si baserà sull’attuale successo di Showmax e punta a creare il principale...Leggi su digital-news
