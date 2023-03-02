Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio in Oslo, Norway, and Adds Michael van der Sande as Managing Director for Europe (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) - AMSTERDAM, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced the opening of its newest European Retail location in Oslo, Norway. The Oslo location marks the fourth Retail space in Europe and will open to the public beginning Saturday, March 4. The Studio opening will be attended by the newly appointed Managing Director for Lucid Europe, Michael van de Sande. The Oslo Studio is Lucid's First in the Nordics, with the space located in the heart of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Corsa alle EV, tremano i 'big' dell'auto. Questa la classifica 2030VIRTUALE 1 Tesla 70% 2 NIO 62% 3 BYD 62% 4 X - Peng 59% 5 Rivian 55% 6 Lucid Motors 53% 7 Polestar 51% 8 Audi 46% 9 Toyota 45% 10 Faraday 45% 11 BMW 45% 12 Mercedes 43% 13 Fisker 42% 14 Volkswagen 38%...
Wall Street: ieri in rialzo, S&P (+0,5%) interrompe serie di quattro cali consecutivi - 2Il titolo di Lucid Motors, casa di veicoli elettrici, ha perso quasi il 12% ed e' stato il peggiore sul Nasdaq, dopo ricavi trimestrali inferiori alle attese, che hanno poi spinto Bank of America a ...
