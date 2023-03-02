Hull-West Bromwich (venerdì 03 marzo 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) Il West Bromwich continua con i suoi alti e bassi ma i sei punti di distacco dal sesto posto con una partita in mano sono recuperabili e comunque, se pensiamo alla situazione dei Baggies alla fine di ottobre, questo è già moltissimo. L’Hull invece, che in classifica ha sei punti in meno e una partita InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Sky Bet Championship predictions: Middlesbrough to close gap on Sheffield UnitedHull are struggling for goals at the minute and that is holding back their push up the table. I’ll be intrigued to see what their approach is in this one against such a dangerous side. West Brom took ...
West Brom will be without ten players at Hull after fresh injury blowWest Brom's medical team will be hoping that attendees of the club treatment room are kept to a low number - or none at all, where possible ...
