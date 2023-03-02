Huawei Launches Four Electric Power Solutions to Drive Global Energy Transition

(Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/At this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023),held itsSummit themed "Find the Right Technologies to." To address the challenges faced by the futuregrid,has developed, including theDistribution IoT Solution. Darmawan Prasodjo, Chief Executive Officer of PT PLN, and Nikos Hatziargyriou, IEEE Life Fellow and CIGRE Honorary Member were present and shared digital transformation trends, best practices, and their digital transformation experience withcustomers, partners, and international media, with the aim of helping ...

CONTACT: [email protected] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013171/image_986294_40539252.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- the - ......//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013166/image_986294_40475425.jpg View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- 1st - mrp - solution - for -...... please contact: hwebgcomms@.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012422/image_986294_75671207.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/...

Scontro treni Grecia, 43 morti: proteste ad Atene, Salonicco e Larissa Lifestyleblog

Zhou Haojie, COO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, made a keynote speech at the summit. He also unveiled four new solutions and introduced the successful practices of Huawei ...Global technology giant- Huawei has launched the Green 1-2-3 Solution. The launch took place during the Huawei Green ICT Summit in Barcelona, Spain.