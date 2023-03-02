DEBIOPHARM EXTENDS THEIR DNA DAMAGE REPAIR FOOTPRINT WITH NEW ONCOLOGY PIPELINE ENTRY

(Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023)obtains global rights from Novo Nordisk for the development ofubiquitin-specific protease 1 (USP1) inhibitor LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/(www..com), an independent Swiss-based, biopharmaceutical company aiming to develop tomorrow's standard-of-care treatments to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced having obtained the global rights for FT-3171, a small molecule USP1 inhibitor program targeting a novel DNA(DDR) pathway from Novo Nordisk. FT-3171 was developed by Forma Therapeutics, which was acquired by Novo Nordisk in 2022, and is currently in late preclinical development. FT-3171 (Debio 0432) could potentially be deployed to combat multiple tumor types in poly ADP ribose pathway ...

Prior to this compound,'s extended - release formulation expertiseover more than 35 years with the development of multiple formulations of agonist analogue triptorelin, benefiting ...Prior to this compound,'s extended - release formulation expertiseover more than 35 years with the development of multiple formulations of agonist analogue triptorelin, benefiting ...

Avviata bonifica dell’area artigianale di Giarre dopo segnalazione siciliareport.it

Debiopharm ( an independent Swiss-based, biopharmaceutical company aiming to develop tomorrow's standard-of-care treatments to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced having obtained the ...Debiopharm obtains global rights from Novo Nordisk for the development of their ubiquitin-specific protease 1 (USP1) inhibitor LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm ...