DEBIOPHARM EXTENDS THEIR DNA DAMAGE REPAIR FOOTPRINT WITH NEW ONCOLOGY PIPELINE ENTRY
DEBIOPHARM obtains global rights from Novo Nordisk for the development of THEIR ubiquitin-specific protease 1 (USP1) inhibitor
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 2, 2023
DEBIOPHARM (www.DEBIOPHARM.com), an independent Swiss-based, biopharmaceutical company aiming to develop tomorrow's standard-of-care treatments to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced having obtained the global rights for FT-3171, a small molecule USP1 inhibitor program targeting a novel DNA DAMAGE REPAIR (DDR) pathway from Novo Nordisk. FT-3171 was developed by Forma Therapeutics, which was acquired by Novo Nordisk in 2022, and is currently in late preclinical development. FT-3171 (Debio 0432) could potentially be deployed to combat multiple tumor types in poly ADP ribose pathway ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED - RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ACROMEGALY & GEP - NET PATIENTSPrior to this compound, Debiopharm's extended - release formulation expertise extends over more than 35 years with the development of multiple formulations of agonist analogue triptorelin, benefiting ...
