Because The night | il capolavoro di Patti Smith compie 45 anni

(Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) Life&People.it Oggi, è un giorno molto importante per la storia della musica rock; ricorre infatti il quarantacinquesimoversario de “the”, il grandedipubblicato il 2 marzo 1978 per l’etichetta Arista Records. Una canzone manifesto, scritta come sappiamo da Bruce Springsteen e donata a una delle più grandi icone e rivoluzionarie del genere. Un regalo storico La gestazione del brano ha un sapore davvero storico e speciale. In principio il pezzo, scritto da Bruce Springsteen, era destinato al quarto album del boss, “Darkness on the Edge of Town”. Durante le sessioni di registrazione per varie ragioni il musicista e il suo team decisero di tagliarlo dalla rosa delle tracce prescelte. Fu in quel momento che Springsteen propose la demo, ...

