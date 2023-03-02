Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoASUS: schede madri per MD Ryzen 7000 3D V-CacheAttacchi informatici: ecco i consigli di Cisco TalosBarbara D' Urso contro il paparazzo : Avevi giurato che non avresti ...Inchiesta Covid Bergamo : indagati Conte e SperanzaRed Dead Online: ricompense doppie in tutti i lavori di Blood MoneyMetroid Prime Remastered: l'eroina più longeva dei videogiochi fa ...eFootball 2023 supera i 600M di downloadUltime Blog

Because The night | il capolavoro di Patti Smith compie 45 anni

Because The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lifeandpeople©

zazoom
Commenta
Because The night: il capolavoro di Patti Smith compie 45 anni (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) Life&People.it Oggi, è un giorno molto importante per la storia della musica rock; ricorre infatti il quarantacinquesimo anniversario de “Because the night”, il grande capolavoro di Patti Smith pubblicato il 2 marzo 1978 per l’etichetta Arista Records. Una canzone manifesto, scritta come sappiamo da Bruce Springsteen e donata a una delle più grandi icone e rivoluzionarie del genere.  Un regalo storico La gestazione del brano ha un sapore davvero storico e speciale. In principio il pezzo, scritto da Bruce Springsteen, era destinato al quarto album del boss, “Darkness on the Edge of Town”. Durante le sessioni di registrazione per varie ragioni il musicista e il suo team decisero di tagliarlo dalla rosa delle tracce prescelte. Fu in quel momento che Springsteen propose la demo, ...
Leggi su lifeandpeople

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... BSoftaofta : RT @DakiniDea: Our world is filled with hate and violence because we don't take the time to nurture the love that is already in our hearts.… - antonella2023r : RT @pilloledirock: il 2 marzo 1978 Patti Smith pubblica “Because the Night”, singolo estratto dall'album “Easter”. La canzone originale fu… - MjkLwnChr : RT @DakiniDea: Our world is filled with hate and violence because we don't take the time to nurture the love that is already in our hearts.… - FnWabd : RT @DakiniDea: Our world is filled with hate and violence because we don't take the time to nurture the love that is already in our hearts.… - gelso02 : RT @pilloledirock: il 2 marzo 1978 Patti Smith pubblica “Because the Night”, singolo estratto dall'album “Easter”. La canzone originale fu… -

Comstock Expands Leadership for Li - Ion Battery Recycling

... whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or ...

The Transfiguration of Pope Francis and God's People in Africa

This search is not simple or clear cut because the aptness of divine revelation to any point in history is often not discerned in a single and immediate firm grasp of the ineffable ways of God. ...

Pyramid Analytics Invests in Benelux; Decision Intelligence Platform Provider to Speak at BDA Europe 2023 in the Netherlands

... enterprise - wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the ... Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors ...

Oggi è il compleanno di "Because the night"  Rockol.it

Former Italy PM Conte investigated over response to COVID pandemic

Italian prosecutors have placed former prime minister Giuseppe Conte under investigation for allegedly mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, three sources with direct knowledge of ...

Michigan AG Dana Nessel and FBI say 'heavily armed' man targeted her and other Jewish officials

The man, Jack Eugene Carpenter III, tweeted threats against "anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt," according to a criminal complaint.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Because The
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Because The Because night capolavoro Patti Smith