Arsenal-Bournemouth (sabato 04 marzo 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) L’Arsenal conoscerà il risultato di Manchester City-Newcastle quando scenderà in campo all’Emirates per affrontare il Bournemouth. In ogni caso, questa è un’occasione da sfruttare e comunque si tratta di un turno favorevole al club del nord di Londra visto che il suo avversario di sabato è certamente più debole di quello dei Citizens. Dopo la InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting (Di giovedì 2 marzo 2023) L’conoscerà il risultato di Manchester City-Newcastle quando scenderà in campo all’Emirates per affrontare il. In ogni caso, questa è un’occasione da sfruttare e comunque si tratta di un turno favorevole al club del nord di Londra visto che il suo avversario diè certamente più debole di quello dei Citizens. Dopo la InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... infobetting : Arsenal-Bournemouth (sabato 04 marzo 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici - SSportNetwork : #SaturdayFever #PremierLeague Il #ManchesterCity passa 4-1 sul campo del #Bournemouth e resta nella scia dell'#Arsenal capolista. #Live - FPredestinato : RT @tuttosport: #PremierLeague #Martinelli lancia l'#Arsenal a +5 sul #ManchesterCity, impegnato tra poco in casa del Bournemouth ?? #Pre… - Fprime86 : RT @tuttosport: ? Tutto facile per il #ManchesterCity di #Guardiola 4-1 in casa del Bournemouth e -2 dall'#Arsenal Ancora in gol #Haala… - FPredestinato : RT @tuttosport: ? Tutto facile per il #ManchesterCity di #Guardiola 4-1 in casa del Bournemouth e -2 dall'#Arsenal Ancora in gol #Haala… -