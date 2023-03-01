WWE: Il CEO di Endeavor Group si esprime sull’eventuale acquisizione della WWE (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) Come abbiamo notato, è stato riferito che la società madre dell’UFC, Endeavor Group Holdings, è tra i probabili offerenti per la potenziale vendita della WWE che dovrebbe avvenire quest’anno. Ora però sempra che il gruppo non sia realmente interessato all’acquisto della federazione. Anche Endeavor Group esce dalla rosa dei possibili compratori In un aggiornamento, l’amministratore delegato di Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, è stato interpellato sulla possibilità che la società acquisti la WWE, durante l’odierna telefonata sugli utili del quarto trimestre con gli investitori. Ha fatto un cenno al presidente della WWE Vince McMahon e ha commentato il loro rapporto di lavoro, ma ha apparentemente respinto l’idea di una ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Potential Buyer Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase WWEOne potential WWE buyer doesn't sound too interested in splashing out right now... WWE's seemingly impending sale will go down as one of the wrestling stories that will define 2023, for better or ...
An AI Voice That Sounds Like Ari Emanuel Will Kick Off Endeavor Earnings Call As Company Posts Solid Q4Endeavor sales dipped 16% to $1.26 billion last quarter from the year before due mostly to the absence of its divested Endeavor Content business as it posted an upbeat fourth quarter. A ...
