WWE: Il CEO di Endeavor Group si esprime sull’eventuale acquisizione della WWE (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) Come abbiamo notato, è stato riferito che la società madre dell’UFC, Endeavor Group Holdings, è tra i probabili offerenti per la potenziale vendita della WWE che dovrebbe avvenire quest’anno. Ora però sempra che il gruppo non sia realmente interessato all’acquisto della federazione. Anche Endeavor Group esce dalla rosa dei possibili compratori In un aggiornamento, l’amministratore delegato di Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, è stato interpellato sulla possibilità che la società acquisti la WWE, durante l’odierna telefonata sugli utili del quarto trimestre con gli investitori. Ha fatto un cenno al presidente della WWE Vince McMahon e ha commentato il loro rapporto di lavoro, ma ha apparentemente respinto l’idea di una ...
