Tachiz Group Seeks to Expand Presence in Europe Following Market Growth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) - TAINAN, Taiwan, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/Leading Taiwanese popping boba manufactureris pleased to announce its international expansion plan focusing onan customersinitial success in the region. As a warm-up,is attending two of the most prominent industry exhibitions, namely FOODEX Japan 2023 and FHA-HoReCa, to spread its passion for popping pearls on the international stage and capitalize on the delicacy's growing popularity. A success story in the booming popping boba industry With extensive experience,has been making waves in the booming popping boba industry, which boasts a predicted CAGR of 10.70% for the forecast period of 2022-2029, largely driven by the rising popularity of exotic bubble tea trends ...