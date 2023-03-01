Tachiz Group Seeks to Expand Presence in Europe Following Market Growth (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) - TAINAN, Taiwan, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Leading Taiwanese popping boba manufacturer Tachiz Group is pleased to announce its international expansion plan focusing on European customers Following initial success in the region. As a warm-up, Tachiz is attending two of the most prominent industry exhibitions, namely FOODEX Japan 2023 and FHA-HoReCa, to spread its passion for popping pearls on the international stage and capitalize on the delicacy's growing popularity. A success story in the booming popping boba industry With extensive experience, Tachiz Group has been making waves in the booming popping boba industry, which boasts a predicted CAGR of 10.70% for the forecast period of 2022-2029, largely driven by the rising popularity of exotic bubble tea trends ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
