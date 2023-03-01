MWC 2023 - Xiaomi annuncia Wireless AR Glass Discovery EditionL’AI non esiste”: la provocazione lanciata da Ammagamma Ghost Ship Publishing rivela tre titoli in arrivoAVM: FRITZ!OS 7.50: nuove funzionalità per le FRITZ!AppWBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS titolo ufficiale Olympic Esports Series ...WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny TrailerLogitech G A30 Wireless Cuffie Gaming The Mandalorian Edition Fallout 76 | Invasione mutante ora disponibileDiablo IV - dettagli sul download anticipatoUomini e Donne oggi 1 marzo non va in onda : quando riprende la ...Ultime Blog

Spark Business District di Milano Santa Giulia 100% certificato Leed (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) (Adnkronos) – Lendlease, gruppo internazionale di real estate, infrastrutture e rigenerazione di aree urbane, responsabile dello sviluppo del nuovo distretto Spark Business District a Milano Santa Giulia, annuncia di aver ottenuto la certificazione Leed Gold V4.1 O+M (Operations and Mantainance) Existing Buildings per gli edifici Building 1 e Building 2 del complesso Sky e Leed Platinum Cs per l’edificio Spark 2 completando così la certificazione dell’intero distretto che sorge accanto alla stazione di Rogoredo.   Le certificazioni ottenute vanno ad aggiungersi ad altri tre prestigiosi riconoscimenti del sistema di valutazione di performance energetica e ambientale degli edifici più utilizzato al mondo creato dal U.S. Green Building ...
