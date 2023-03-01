Spark Business District di Milano Santa Giulia 100% certificato Leed (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) (Adnkronos) – Lendlease, gruppo internazionale di real estate, infrastrutture e rigenerazione di aree urbane, responsabile dello sviluppo del nuovo distretto Spark Business District a Milano Santa Giulia, annuncia di aver ottenuto la certificazione Leed Gold V4.1 O+M (Operations and Mantainance) Existing Buildings per gli edifici Building 1 e Building 2 del complesso Sky e Leed Platinum Cs per l’edificio Spark 2 completando così la certificazione dell’intero distretto che sorge accanto alla stazione di Rogoredo. Le certificazioni ottenute vanno ad aggiungersi ad altri tre prestigiosi riconoscimenti del sistema di valutazione di performance energetica e ambientale degli edifici più utilizzato al mondo creato dal U.S. Green Building ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... fisco24_info : Spark Business District di Milano Santa Giulia 100% certificato Leed: (Adnkronos) - Lendlease, gruppo internazional… -
Second wave of 5G: 30 countries to launch services in 2023New network deployments and enterprise momentum expected to spark growth and double 5G connections by 2025 BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - New ... Revenues from business customers ...
Esperienze omnichannel di successo Basta un database... realizzare uno store online come business unit completamente separata e sviluppare un'applicazione ... Spark, Kafka e altri Accelerare e semplificare lo sviluppo I principali compiti di un database Il ...
egnite, Inc. Announces A.I. Partnership with Leading Physicians to Elevate the Standard of Care for Patients with Cardiovascular Diseaseegnite uses AI - driven algorithms and big data to produce business intelligence for healthcare, ... egnite, egnite, Inc., the spark logo, and CardioCare are trademarks of egnite, Inc. All other ...
Spark Business District di Milano Santa Giulia 100% certificato Leed Adnkronos
New tax rules may spark business switch to EVsNew tax rules have come online this year, with certain key provisions expiring or scaling down and other new incentives created by recent legislation, especially for transitioning from gas- and diesel ...
Check Point's Infinity Spark Protects SMB from Cybersecurity Threatssaid Pete Finalle, Security Research Manager, IDC "Infinity Spark is a great and affordable way to offer end-to-end security for our small and midsized business customers. It provides complete ...
Spark BusinessSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Spark Business