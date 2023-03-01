WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS titolo ufficiale Olympic Esports Series ...WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny TrailerLogitech G A30 Wireless Cuffie Gaming The Mandalorian Edition Fallout 76 | Invasione mutante ora disponibileDiablo IV - dettagli sul download anticipatoUomini e Donne oggi 1 marzo non va in onda : quando riprende la ...Belen Rodriguez in lacrime a Le Iene : il monologo su Maurizio ...Scontro tra due treni Grecia : oltre 30 mortiIn arrivo i Game Ready Driver di NVIDIA per Atomic Heart e THE FINALSSondaggio televoto Grande Fratello vip 7 : Donnamaria a rischio ...Ultime Blog

Onyx CenterSource Appoints Daniele di Bella as Vice President & Head of Global Sales

Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource Appoints Daniele di Bella as Vice President & Head of Global Sales (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Onyx CenterSource, a leading Global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Daniele di Bella as Vice President &; Head of Global Sales, responsible for accelerating revenue, developing new sectors and contributing to marketing and business strategies. Di Bella brings more than 12 years of industry experience to the role. Most recently, he was SiteMinder Vice President of Sales in the EMEA region, managing multiple Sales teams internationally throughout an initial public offering. Prior to that, he held ...
Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Daniele di Bella as vice president & head of ...

