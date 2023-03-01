Onyx CenterSource Appoints Daniele di Bella as Vice President & Head of Global Sales (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Onyx CenterSource, a leading Global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Daniele di Bella as Vice President &; Head of Global Sales, responsible for accelerating revenue, developing new sectors and contributing to marketing and business strategies. Di Bella brings more than 12 years of industry experience to the role. Most recently, he was SiteMinder Vice President of Sales in the EMEA region, managing multiple Sales teams internationally throughout an initial public offering. Prior to that, he held ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
