Last Vegas | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

Last Vegas

Last Vegas: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) Last Vegas: trama, cast e streaming del film con Robert De Niro e Morgan Freeman Questa sera, mercoledì 1 marzo 2022, alle ore 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno va in onda il film Last Vegas, pellicola del 2013 diretta da Jon Turteltaub con protagonisti Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman e Kevin Kline. Ma qual è la trama, il cast e dove vedere in streaming il film Last Vegas? Ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapere. Trama Il film racconta la storia di quattro amici di vecchia data, Billy (Michael Douglas), Paddy (Robert De Niro), Archie (Morgan Freeman) e Sam (Kevin Kline). Lo scapolo del gruppo, Billy, sta per sposarsi finalmente con la sua compagna, diversi anni più ...
