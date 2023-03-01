ClinChoice Acquires CROMSOURCE, Expanding its Global Presence (Di mercoledì 1 marzo 2023) - PHILADELPHIA, SHANGHAI and VERONA, Italy, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ClinChoice Medical Development is pleased to announce its acquisition of CROMSOURCE S.r.l., an ISO-certified full-service contract research organization with its corporate headquarters in Verona, Italy and its US headquarters in Cary, NC. CROMSOURCE has operational subsidiaries in the US and seven countries throughout Western and Eastern Europe, along with field-based staff across various locations in Europe and across the US. Founded in 1997, CROMSOURCE has a proven track record of supporting Global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients with exceptional clinical research and staffing capabilities. The acquisition will strengthen ClinChoice's Global network and deepen its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
