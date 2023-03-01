MWC 2023 - Xiaomi annuncia Wireless AR Glass Discovery EditionL’AI non esiste”: la provocazione lanciata da Ammagamma Ghost Ship Publishing rivela tre titoli in arrivoAVM: FRITZ!OS 7.50: nuove funzionalità per le FRITZ!AppWBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS titolo ufficiale Olympic Esports Series ...WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny TrailerLogitech G A30 Wireless Cuffie Gaming The Mandalorian Edition Fallout 76 | Invasione mutante ora disponibileDiablo IV - dettagli sul download anticipatoUomini e Donne oggi 1 marzo non va in onda : quando riprende la ...Ultime Blog

ClinChoice Acquires CROMSOURCE | Expanding its Global Presence

 ClinChoice Medical Development is pleased to announce its acquisition of CROMSOURCE S.r.l., an ISO-certified full-service contract research organization with its corporate headquarters in Verona, Italy and its US headquarters in Cary, NC. CROMSOURCE has operational subsidiaries in the US and seven countries throughout Western and Eastern Europe, along with field-based staff across various locations in Europe and across the US. Founded in 1997, CROMSOURCE has a proven track record of supporting Global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients with exceptional clinical research and staffing capabilities. The acquisition will strengthen ClinChoice's Global network and deepen its ...
