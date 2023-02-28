Zoomlion to Exhibit Intelligent Human-Machine Interaction Technology and Green Manufacturing Achievements at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is set to Exhibit 22 products across seven categories, including equipment customized for the North American market, and its innovative Green Manufacturing technologies to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas Convention Center. Zoomlion will be at booth F9615. CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show. Themed "Vision Creates Future," Zoomlion will highlight products most in demand with North American customers, especially in Green Intelligent Manufacturing, localized ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Crane Aftermarket revenue to hit $15 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc....of warehouses to boost adoption of mobile cranes The mobile crane aftermarket is set to exhibit 5% ... Manitowoc, Konecranes, Palfinger AG, Sany Group, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, XCM, and Zoomlion. ...
