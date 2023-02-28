The number of promising young scientists is increasing, Zentiva has awarded them for the fifth time (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) PRAGUE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/



Talented young scientists from the Center for Applied Pharmaceutical Research (The Parc), founded by Zentiva in cooperation with leading Czech universities, were honored with the annual Parc Awards. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Prof. Mgr. Jaroslav Miller, MA, Ph.D., Deputy Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic. Students and their supervisors selected the best projects in the field of applied medical research and development. The Parc has grown over the past year, and 32 students are currently studying for an industrial doctorate there. In 2022, they published 22 scientific articles and presented 39 papers at conferences. PhD students from The Parc were awarded The Parc Awards in two categories. In the Parc Student Award category, Thao Tranová ...

