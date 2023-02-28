Battlefield 2042 Stagione 4: Undicesima Ora lanciata oggiWindows 11 introduce importanti featureDestiny 2: L'Eclissi debutta sulla scena mondialeUFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the WolvesAttack on Titan e Ninjala celebrano i 10 milioni di downloadLEGO festeggia i papà con idee regalo in formato mattoncinoMaster Detective Archives: RAIN CODE - Trailer Sony World Photography Awards 2023 - FINALISTI E SHORTLISTIL MONDO POKÉMON SI EVOLVEEUROPEI INDOOR ATLETICA ISTANBUL 2023: AZZURRI IN GARA, CALENDARIO, ...Ultime Blog

Seth Rollins: “Non potevo permettermi di allenarmi con CM Punk” (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Seth Rollins ha iniziato a lavorare per la WWE quando ha firmato con la divisione di sviluppo, la Florida Championship Wrestling, anni fa, ma ha avuto un lungo percorso prima di allora. Per prepararsi alla competizione in ring, i wrestler devono sottoporsi a una lunga serie di intensi allenamenti. Alcuni wrestler frequentano scuole fondate da professionisti esperti, se possono permetterselo. Parlando al Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins ha ricordato il momento in cui ha perso la possibilità di allenarsi con CM Punk. Il Visionario ha descritto come, all’età di 14 anni, decise di voler diventare un wrestler. Con i suoi amici, rimbalzava su un trampolino nel giardino di casa imitando i movimenti della televisione. Tutto è cambiato un giorno, quando Seth Rollins ha ...
