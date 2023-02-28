Seth Rollins: “Non potevo permettermi di allenarmi con CM Punk” (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Seth Rollins ha iniziato a lavorare per la WWE quando ha firmato con la divisione di sviluppo, la Florida Championship Wrestling, anni fa, ma ha avuto un lungo percorso prima di allora. Per prepararsi alla competizione in ring, i wrestler devono sottoporsi a una lunga serie di intensi allenamenti. Alcuni wrestler frequentano scuole fondate da professionisti esperti, se possono permetterselo. Parlando al Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins ha ricordato il momento in cui ha perso la possibilità di allenarsi con CM Punk. Il Visionario ha descritto come, all’età di 14 anni, decise di voler diventare un wrestler. Con i suoi amici, rimbalzava su un trampolino nel giardino di casa imitando i movimenti della televisione. Tutto è cambiato un giorno, quando Seth Rollins ha ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023)ha iniziato a lavorare per la WWE quando ha firmato con la divisione di sviluppo, la Florida Championship Wrestling, anni fa, ma ha avuto un lungo percorso prima di allora. Per prepararsi alla competizione in ring, i wrestler devono sottoporsi a una lunga serie di intensi allenamenti. Alcuni wrestler frequentano scuole fondate da professionisti esperti, se possono permetterselo. Parlando al Pat McAfee Show,ha ricordato il momento in cui ha perso la possibilità di allenarsi con CM. Il Visionario ha descritto come, all’età di 14 anni, decise di voler diventare un wrestler. Con i suoi amici, rimbalzava su un trampolino nel giardino di casa imitando i movimenti della televisione. Tutto è cambiato un giorno, quandoha ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : Seth Rollins: 'Non potevo permettermi di allenarmi con Cm Punk' - Chiaraandy : @Alehander_Ver Tanti, davvero tantissimi! The Undertaker su tutti ma ora Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollin… - TSOWrestling : L'Influencer ed il Messiah si confronteranno la settimana prossima a #WWERAW #TSOW // #TSOS - Gae_Tanoo : @Chiaraandy Io ultimamente seguo un po' meno, però di tanto in tanto seguo. Il mio lottatore preferito è Roman Reig… - SpazioWrestling : Seth Rollins e Austin Theory fanno felice un piccolo fan durante l'ultimo Live Event #WWE #AustinTheory #SethRollins -