Samsung al MWC 2023 | ecco tutte le novità presentate dall’azienda

Samsung MWC
Samsung al MWC 2023: ecco tutte le novità presentate dall’azienda (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Samsung al MWC 2023 ha avuto la possibilità di presentare e far vivere esperienze epiche con la nuova serie Samsung Galaxy S23 e non solo Samsung, multinazionale sudcoreana, presenterà i più recenti prodotti e servizi, tra cui  Galaxy S23 Ultra e  Galaxy Book3 Ultra, al Mobile World Congress (MWC) di Barcellona, Spagna, dal 27 febbraio al 2 marzo 2023. I visitatori dello stand Samsung potranno toccare con mano le ultime innovazioni di Samsung Galaxy attraverso esposizioni coinvolgenti e interattive. Le dichiarazioni dell’azienda Samsung al MWC 2023 TM Roh, President e Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business di Samsung Electronics, ha così commentato le imminenti presentazioni. In Samsung crediamo ...
