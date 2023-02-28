Raw 27 02 2023 The new champs

(Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Benvenuti ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Van Andel Arena di Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lo show inizia con un video recap di quanto successo tra Sami Zayn e Jey Uso nella scorsa puntata di SmackDown. Jimmy Uso e Solo Sikoa fanno il loro ingresso raggiungendo il ring, poi Jimmy prende la parola. Dice che chiunque si è messo contro la Bloodline è uscito sconfitto, prima Kevin Owens, poi Sami Zayn. E adesso il prossimo che sarà sconfitto da Roman Reigns sarà Cody Rhodes a WrestleMania 39. Ma viene fermato dai The Street Profits. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits (3,5 / 5) Dopo una rissa tra i due team è iniziato il match ufficiale tra di loro. I The Bloodline contro i The Street Profits, due team top della federazione a confronto. Un incontro decisamente piacevole da seguire e di un livello elevato. Solo nel finale ha portato ...

