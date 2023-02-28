Mitsubishi Corporation invests in Swedish Biofuels (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) - STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Swedish Biofuels AB announced today an investment by Mitsubishi Corporation to jointly accelerate commercial deployment of clean renewable fuels using Swedish Biofuels advanced alcohol to jet (ATJ) technology. The technology produces fully formulated sustainable aviation fuel (FFSAF) from a variety of biogenic feedstocks. Swedish Biofuels FFSAF is different from other SAFs, as it is not a blend component but ready-to-use, real jet fuel. The FFSAF has been tested successfully by engine manufacturers under US DARPA, US FAA and Swedish FMV programmes. Swedish Biofuels is now leading the way with the world's first advanced ATJ technology, targeting the complete ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Swedish Biofuels AB announced today an investment by Mitsubishi Corporation to jointly accelerate commercial deployment of clean renewable fuels using Swedish Biofuels advanced alcohol to jet (ATJ) technology. The technology produces fully formulated sustainable aviation fuel (FFSAF) from a variety of biogenic feedstocks. Swedish Biofuels FFSAF is different from other SAFs, as it is not a blend component but ready-to-use, real jet fuel. The FFSAF has been tested successfully by engine manufacturers under US DARPA, US FAA and Swedish FMV programmes. Swedish Biofuels is now leading the way with the world's first advanced ATJ technology, targeting the complete ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mitsubishi Corporation invests in Swedish BiofuelsSTOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Swedish Biofuels AB announced today an investment by Mitsubishi Corporation to jointly accelerate commercial deployment of clean renewable fuels using Swedish Biofuels advanced alcohol to jet (ATJ) technology. The technology produces fully formulated ...
Astroscale raccoglie $76 milioni di dollari, continuando a guidare il settore crescente dei servizi in orbita... ha chiuso un round di serie G di oltre $76 milioni di dollari in finanziamenti da parte di nuovi investitori Mitsubishi Electric, Yusaku Maezawa, Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Mitsubishi Corporation, ...
Mitsubishi Electric e Astroscale svilupperanno e produrranno bus satellitariTOKYO, 27 febbraio 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, azienda leader nel settore della difesa e dello spazio, e Astroscale Holdings Inc, leader di mercato nella manutenzione dei satelliti e nella sostenibilità a lungo ...
Mitsubishi Electric e Astroscale svilupperanno e produrranno bus ... Adnkronos
Mitsubishi Electric e Astroscale svilupperanno e produrranno bus satellitari- TOKYO, 27 febbraio 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, azienda leader nel settore della difesa e dello spazio, e ...
Astroscale raccoglie $76 milioni di dollari, continuando a guidare il settore crescente dei servizi in orbita- Ulteriori finanziamenti aumentano l'importo totale raccolto a oltre $376 milioni, e favoriranno lo sviluppo tecnologico globale e la ...
Mitsubishi CorporationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mitsubishi Corporation