inGroup Appoints Anthony Varvaro Chief Operating Officer (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's Chief Financial Officer, has recently been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and now operates as COO/CFO. “Anthony's contributions continue to elevate our company. In his expanded role, he will work to more fully align all of inGroup's resources and personnel and increase our impact,” said Frank Codina, inGroup's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. Mr. Varvaro joined inCruises in 2019 to direct the company's finance and accounting areas and has continually been promoted to increasing levels of responsibility. “We're grateful for Anthony's leadership and pleased to expand his influence. He is a key ...
