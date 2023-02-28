Industrywide Survey Reveals Centralizing Regulatory is Number One Priority for Medtech (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) - Growing need for visibility and speed driving shift to digital Regulatory systems BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
New research shows a majority of Medtech organizations are taking action to advance Regulatory affairs, according to the second annual Veeva Medtech Regulatory Benchmark Report. More than half of Medtech companies say establishing a single source for Regulatory information (62%) and implementing a global and centralized Regulatory information management (RIM) system (51%) will be the industry's top focus over the next two years. With the move to modernize RIM underway, Medtech leaders are bringing together data, content, and systems for improved insights and time to market. Data Reveals ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
New research shows a majority of Medtech organizations are taking action to advance Regulatory affairs, according to the second annual Veeva Medtech Regulatory Benchmark Report. More than half of Medtech companies say establishing a single source for Regulatory information (62%) and implementing a global and centralized Regulatory information management (RIM) system (51%) will be the industry's top focus over the next two years. With the move to modernize RIM underway, Medtech leaders are bringing together data, content, and systems for improved insights and time to market. Data Reveals ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Veeva Systems: Industrywide Survey Reveals Centralizing Regulatory is Number One Priority for MedtechGrowing need for visibility and speed driving shift to digital regulatory systems BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows a majority of medtech organizations ...
Industrywide Survey Reveals Centralizing Regulatory is Number One Priority for MedtechNew research shows a majority of medtech organizations are taking action to advance regulatory affairs, according to the second annual ...
Industrywide SurveySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Industrywide Survey