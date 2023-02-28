Attack on Titan e Ninjala celebrano i 10 milioni di downloadLEGO festeggia i papà con idee regalo in formato mattoncinoMaster Detective Archives: RAIN CODE - Trailer Sony World Photography Awards 2023 - FINALISTI E SHORTLISTIL MONDO POKÉMON SI EVOLVEEUROPEI INDOOR ATLETICA ISTANBUL 2023: AZZURRI IN GARA, CALENDARIO, ...VALORANT - nuovi aspetti alla popolare skinline OniDC Justice League nuovo trailer SHATTERED HEAVEN - svelata la data del card-game The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è in uscita il 7 marzoUltime Blog

Industrywide Survey Reveals Centralizing Regulatory is Number One Priority for Medtech

Industrywide Survey Reveals Centralizing Regulatory is Number One Priority for Medtech (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) - Growing need for visibility and speed driving shift to digital Regulatory systems BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023

 New research shows a majority of Medtech organizations are taking action to advance Regulatory affairs, according to the second annual Veeva Medtech Regulatory Benchmark Report. More than half of Medtech companies say establishing a single source for Regulatory information (62%) and implementing a global and centralized Regulatory information management (RIM) system (51%) will be the industry's top focus over the next two years. With the move to modernize RIM underway, Medtech leaders are bringing together data, content, and systems for improved insights and time to market. Data Reveals ...
Growing need for visibility and speed driving shift to digital regulatory systems BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows a majority of medtech organizations ...

New research shows a majority of medtech organizations are taking action to advance regulatory affairs, according to the second annual ...
