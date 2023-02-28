Huawei Showcases Petal Maps at MWC 2023, Offering Extensive Support for Travellers Worldwide (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
During Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei showcased Petal Maps and demonstrated its innovative functions, including full-screen lane-level guidance, real-time traffic monitoring, diverse map layers, life services, and watch collaborative navigation. These functions mean Petal Maps can provide global users with reliable navigation and map services that are Supported by a co-created ecosystem. Currently, Petal Maps covers more than 160 countries and regions, boasting over 40 million MAUs, and can display map data in over 70 languages. Thanks to its Extensive suite of functions, Petal Maps has been well received by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
5G 3 years = 4G 5 years, Operators Have Achieved Success after the 1st Round of 5G Deployment
MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Says Industry Cooperation Needed for Accelerating 5G Prosperity
Huawei Showcases Petal Maps at MWC 2023, Offering Extensive Support for Travellers WorldwideCurrently, Petal Maps covers more than 160 countries and regions, boasting over 40 million MAUs, and can display map data in over 70 languages. Thanks to its extensive suite of functions, Petal Maps ...
Huawei Cloud's New Global Offerings to Unleash DigitalHuawei held Product & Solution Launch 2023 at Mobile World Congress (MWC23), and Huawei Cloud is there to release its new global offerings such as Landing Zone and Cloud on Cloud.
