Huawei Showcases Petal Maps at MWC 2023 | Offering Extensive Support for Travellers Worldwide

(Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28,/PRNewswire/During Mobile World Congress (MWC)showcasedand demonstrated its innovative functions, including full-screen lane-level guidance, real-time traffic monitoring, diverse map layers, life services, and watch collaborative navigation. These functions meancan provide global users with reliable navigation and map services that areed by a co-created ecosystem. Currently,covers more than 160 countries and regions, boasting over 40 million MAUs, and can display map data in over 70 languages. Thanks to itssuite of functions,has been well received by ...

its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5G business ...its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5G business ...its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5G business ...

Per una volta Google viene assolta dall’antitrust TuttoAndroid.net

Currently, Petal Maps covers more than 160 countries and regions, boasting over 40 million MAUs, and can display map data in over 70 languages. Thanks to its extensive suite of functions, Petal Maps ...Huawei held Product & Solution Launch 2023 at Mobile World Congress (MWC23), and Huawei Cloud is there to release its new global offerings such as Landing Zone and Cloud on Cloud.