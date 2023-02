HONOR Magic5 Pro Tops DXOMARK Camera and Display Rankings

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Packed with industry-leading features and upgrades, the all-newPro sets new standards for smartphoneandperformance BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/Following the successful launch of the all-new flagshipSeries at Mobile World Congress 2023, thePro has taken the first place in bothandofsmartphone global, further signifying the brand's commitment to developing best-in-class smartphones. "We are delighted our latest flagship has achieved the #1 position for smartphoneandby independent researchers at ...