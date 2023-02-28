Hisense's Smart Refrigerators and Washing Machines Receive ETSI EN 303 645 Certification by TÜV Rheinland (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) They have become the world's first to Receive the ETSI EN 303 645 issued by TÜV Rheinland in their category. QINGDAO, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TÜV Rheinland Greater China granted the ETSI EN 303 645 Consumer IoT Device Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Standard Certification to Hisense's Smart refrigerator and Smart Washing machine ranges. Hisense became the world's first refrigerator and Washing machine brand to Receive the ETSI EN 303 645 Certification issued by TÜV Rheinland for this category. Dr. Chen Weikang, Vice President of Business Stream Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜV ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TÜV Rheinland Greater China granted the ETSI EN 303 645 Consumer IoT Device Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Standard Certification to Hisense's Smart refrigerator and Smart Washing machine ranges. Hisense became the world's first refrigerator and Washing machine brand to Receive the ETSI EN 303 645 Certification issued by TÜV Rheinland for this category. Dr. Chen Weikang, Vice President of Business Stream Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜV ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... cybergiga : Guarda CLIMATIZZATORE/CONDIZIONATORE HISENSE 12000 BTU INVERTER SMART EASY R32 WIFI OPZ - cybergiga : Guarda CLIMATIZZATORE/CONDIZIONATORE HISENSE 9000 BTU INVERTER SMART EASY R32 WIFI OPZ - levenditop : ?? #Hisense 32AE5600FA Smart TV Android, LED HD Ready 32', USB Media Player, Grigio ?? A soli 179,55€ invece d… - infoitscienza : Hisense : Smart TV da 50' QLED UHD, ora è tua a 271€ in MENO - infoitscienza : Smart TV Hisense UHD 4K 55?: su Amazon il risparmio è di 300€ -
Hisense Europe premiata per l'impegno nella sostenibilitàNews Hisense Europe premiata per l'impegno nella sostenibilità News Smart Device Gli smartphone Honor Magic5 Pro e Magic Vs al MWC News PC Nuovi Lenovo ThinkPad: i PC che accelerano la trasformazione ...
Amazon oggi stupisce: Honor X8 a prezzo WOW, super PC gaming HP ( - 720!), Dreame, Ecovacs, iPad Pro ( - 29%) e altre nuove promozioni ...... Smart TV VIDAA 5.0, HDR Dolby Vision, VA, Controlli vocali Alexa, Tuner DVB - T2/S2 HEVC 10, lativù 4K, Nero, 50" 599.00 380.99 Compra ora - 18% Hisense 65" UHD 4K 2022 65A6FG, Smart TV VIDAA 5.0, ...
Xiaomi 13, smart TV e videogiochi: sconti esagerati su AmazonLo smart TV Hisense 32AE5600FA è in offerta questa settimana al prezzo più basso di sempre e diventa un vero best buy. Il merito è dello sconto del 36% che fa scendere il prezzo sotto i 180. Schermo ...
Hisense, lo smart TV top al minimo storico: il prezzo è crollato Libero Tecnologia
Hisense's Smart Refrigerators and Washing Machines Receive ETSI EN 303 645 Certification by TÜV RheinlandTÜV Rheinland Greater China granted the ETSI EN 303 645 Consumer IoT Device Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Standard certification to Hisense's smart refrigerator and smart washing machine ranges ...
Xiaomi 13, smart TV e videogiochi: sconti esagerati su AmazonSmartphone appena lanciati, tantissimi videogame (tra cui Fifa 23) e tantissimi altri prodotti: ecco le migliori offerte della settimana su Amazon ...
Hisense SmartSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Smart