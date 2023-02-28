GSMA MOBILE NET ZERO REPORT: NEARLY A QUARTER OF ALL ELECTRICITY PURCHASED BY GLOBAL MOBILE INDUSTRY IS NOW RENEWABLE (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) MOBILE INDUSTRY commitments to science-based targets and net ZERO also growing strongly as operators seek to decarbonise BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The GSMA's annual MOBILE Net ZERO REPORT, released today, revealed that MOBILE operators are making tangible gains in the drive towards net ZERO, with NEARLY a QUARTER of the INDUSTRY's ELECTRICITY GLOBALly now being PURCHASED from RENEWABLE sources. This represents a meaningful uplift from 14% in 2020 and 18% in 2021. The REPORT, published annually by the GSMA to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The GSMA's annual MOBILE Net ZERO REPORT, released today, revealed that MOBILE operators are making tangible gains in the drive towards net ZERO, with NEARLY a QUARTER of the INDUSTRY's ELECTRICITY GLOBALly now being PURCHASED from RENEWABLE sources. This represents a meaningful uplift from 14% in 2020 and 18% in 2021. The REPORT, published annually by the GSMA to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Mondo3 : Al via in #Italia e in #Brasile la nuova piattaforma che raggruppa i 20 principali operatori di rete mobile al mond… - Key4biz : RT @ComunicareDigit: @PaoloAnastasio1 @Key4biz Il 4G cresce ancora più del 5G e resterà al top del mobile fino al 2027 - ComunicareDigit : @PaoloAnastasio1 @Key4biz Il 4G cresce ancora più del 5G e resterà al top del mobile fino al 2027 -
Huawei al MWC indica la strada per un futuro tecnologico, connesso e sostenibileHuawei è al Mobile World Congress di Barcellona per parlare di connettività smart e sviluppo tecnologico ... CONNETTIVITÀ+ Huawei partecipa all'iniziativa CAMARA guidata dalla GSMA con il supporto ...
Second wave of 5G: 30 countries to launch services in 2023About GSMA The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision ...
Arrcus to Deliver Unified Cloud Connectivity for Enterprises and Communication Service Providers Powered by Ultra - Fast Compute Processing...with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Mobile Platform Business Wire Business Wire - 28 Febbraio 2023 The launch of the world's first security certified iSIM by the GSMA (global association for the mobile ...
Tim: aderisce al progetto Open Gateway di Gsma Agenzia ANSA
Thales Launches World’s First GSMA Certified iSIM (Integrated SIM) with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Mobile PlatformThe launch of the world’s first security certified iSIM by the GSMA (global association for the mobile communications industry) by Thales and Qualcomm will enable smartphones to offer a space-saving a ...
Qualcomm e Thales, certificata la prima iSIM su piattaforma Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Anche se stentano a decollare, almeno qui in Italia, sentiamo parlare di eSIM ormai da tanti anni e sono sempre più i device che le supportano in aggiunta alle SIM card tradizionali. In altri Paesi, p ...
GSMA MOBILESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GSMA MOBILE