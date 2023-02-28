Attack on Titan e Ninjala celebrano i 10 milioni di downloadLEGO festeggia i papà con idee regalo in formato mattoncinoMaster Detective Archives: RAIN CODE - Trailer Sony World Photography Awards 2023 - FINALISTI E SHORTLISTIL MONDO POKÉMON SI EVOLVEEUROPEI INDOOR ATLETICA ISTANBUL 2023: AZZURRI IN GARA, CALENDARIO, ...VALORANT - nuovi aspetti alla popolare skinline OniDC Justice League nuovo trailer SHATTERED HEAVEN - svelata la data del card-game The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è in uscita il 7 marzoUltime Blog

CXV GLOBAL AND PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE CEO APPOINTMENT

CXV GLOBAL

CXV GLOBAL AND PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE CEO APPOINTMENT (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Pieter Krynauw to Lead GLOBAL Provider Created through the Combination of CXV GLOBAL & PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES CORK, Ireland and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The board of directors of CXV GLOBAL and PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES, which joined forces in late 2022, ANNOUNCEd today that Pieter Krynauw has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the board. Effective immediately, Mr. Krynauw will spearhead the newly combined GLOBAL organization specializing in automation and digitization solutions that optimize operations for life sciences and other companies. "I am honored and excited to be part of this newly created organization. We have an incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful platform of ...
