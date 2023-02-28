CXV GLOBAL AND PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE CEO APPOINTMENT (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Pieter Krynauw to Lead GLOBAL Provider Created through the Combination of CXV GLOBAL & PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES CORK, Ireland and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The board of directors of CXV GLOBAL and PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES, which joined forces in late 2022, ANNOUNCEd today that Pieter Krynauw has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the board. Effective immediately, Mr. Krynauw will spearhead the newly combined GLOBAL organization specializing in automation and digitization solutions that optimize operations for life sciences and other companies. "I am honored and excited to be part of this newly created organization. We have an incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful platform of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The board of directors of CXV GLOBAL and PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES, which joined forces in late 2022, ANNOUNCEd today that Pieter Krynauw has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the board. Effective immediately, Mr. Krynauw will spearhead the newly combined GLOBAL organization specializing in automation and digitization solutions that optimize operations for life sciences and other companies. "I am honored and excited to be part of this newly created organization. We have an incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful platform of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Public private partnership e indicazioni soft-law di Eurostat Diritto.it - Il portale giuridico online per i professionisti
Cxv Global And Panacea Technologies Announce Ceo AppointmentPieter Krynauw to Lead Global Provider Created through the Combination of CXV Global & Panacea Technologies CORK, Ireland and PHILADELPHIA, /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors ...
USDM Supports Startups Navigating Technology and ComplianceUSDM Life Sciences (USDM), a premier consulting firm driving digital transformation and innovation in technology and compliance, brought together more than 300 industry leaders for its inaugural ...
CXV GLOBALSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CXV GLOBAL