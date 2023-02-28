Attack on Titan e Ninjala celebrano i 10 milioni di downloadLEGO festeggia i papà con idee regalo in formato mattoncinoMaster Detective Archives: RAIN CODE - Trailer Sony World Photography Awards 2023 - FINALISTI E SHORTLISTIL MONDO POKÉMON SI EVOLVEEUROPEI INDOOR ATLETICA ISTANBUL 2023: AZZURRI IN GARA, CALENDARIO, ...VALORANT - nuovi aspetti alla popolare skinline OniDC Justice League nuovo trailer SHATTERED HEAVEN - svelata la data del card-game The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è in uscita il 7 marzoUltime Blog

Comviva introduces 5G-Compatible ADriN platform for intent driven experiences (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) The platform delivers dynamic and personalized customer experience, agnostic to the experience provider BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions today announced the launch of its 5G Compatible Application driven Network platform, ADriN to offer a unified, simplified, secured experience to the B2B2X value chain of Digital Service Providers, Enterprises, Hyperscalers, application developers and the smart device ecosystem. Comviva's ADriN platform boasts dynamic capabilities that allow it to understand the behavior of connected devices in real-time. This enables the platform to orchestrate and deliver personalized, ...
