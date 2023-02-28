Comviva introduces 5G-Compatible ADriN platform for intent driven experiences (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) The platform delivers dynamic and personalized customer experience, agnostic to the experience provider BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions today announced the launch of its 5G Compatible Application driven Network platform, ADriN to offer a unified, simplified, secured experience to the B2B2X value chain of Digital Service Providers, Enterprises, Hyperscalers, application developers and the smart device ecosystem. Comviva's ADriN platform boasts dynamic capabilities that allow it to understand the behavior of connected devices in real-time. This enables the platform to orchestrate and deliver personalized, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions today announced the launch of its 5G Compatible Application driven Network platform, ADriN to offer a unified, simplified, secured experience to the B2B2X value chain of Digital Service Providers, Enterprises, Hyperscalers, application developers and the smart device ecosystem. Comviva's ADriN platform boasts dynamic capabilities that allow it to understand the behavior of connected devices in real-time. This enables the platform to orchestrate and deliver personalized, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Adrano: chiuso bar abusivo dalla Polizia di Stato siciliareport.it
Comviva introducesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comviva introduces