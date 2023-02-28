Best Player Fifa Award 2023 | Messi è il migliore | vince ancora su Mbappé

(Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Lionelconquista per la settima volta ila Parigi e viene incoronato miglior giocatore del mondo per il 2022, battendo gli altri due finalisti Kylian Mbappè e Karim Benzema. Il fuoriclasse argentino del Paris Saint Germain che ha guidato la Seleccion alla vittoria nei Mondiali in Qatar ritorna sul podio dopo che le ultime due edizioni del premio erano state vinte da Robert Lewandowski. “E’ un piacere essere qui e aver vinto. Ringrazio i miei compagni e il tecnico dell’Argentina. Questo è un riconoscimento del gruppo. Per me è stato fantastico realizzare il sogno che ho cercato con tanta insistenza”, ha dettoal momento della premiazione. (Adnkronos) https://linktr.ee/ilfaroonline Il Faro online – Clicca qui per leggere tutte le ...

È Lionel Messi il vincitore delFifa Award per il 2022. Nella serata di Parigi il fuoriclasse argentino viene eletto miglior giocatore del mondo per la settima volta in carriera, battendo Kylian Mbappè e Karim Benzema.

Messi trionfa al Fifa 'The Best player' 2022