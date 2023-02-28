Sony World Photography Awards 2023 - FINALISTI E SHORTLISTIL MONDO POKÉMON SI EVOLVEEUROPEI INDOOR ATLETICA ISTANBUL 2023: AZZURRI IN GARA, CALENDARIO, ...VALORANT - nuovi aspetti alla popolare skinline OniDC Justice League nuovo trailer SHATTERED HEAVEN - svelata la data del card-game The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è in uscita il 7 marzoDevolo WiFi 6 Ripetitore 3000 RecensioneMWC 2023 - ZTE presenta prodotti di Innovazione DigitaleMWC 2023 - le novità di TP-LinkUltime Blog

Best Player Fifa Award 2023 | Messi è il migliore | vince ancora su Mbappé

Best Player
Best Player Fifa Award 2023, Messi è il migliore: vince ancora su Mbappé (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) Lionel Messi conquista per la settima volta il Best Player Fifa Award a Parigi e viene incoronato miglior giocatore del mondo per il 2022, battendo gli altri due finalisti Kylian Mbappè e Karim Benzema. Il fuoriclasse argentino del Paris Saint Germain che ha guidato la Seleccion alla vittoria nei Mondiali in Qatar ritorna sul podio dopo che le ultime due edizioni del premio erano state vinte da Robert Lewandowski. “E’ un piacere essere qui e aver vinto. Ringrazio i miei compagni e il tecnico dell’Argentina. Questo è un riconoscimento del gruppo. Per me è stato fantastico realizzare il sogno che ho cercato con tanta insistenza”, ha detto Messi Messi al momento della premiazione. (Adnkronos) https://linktr.ee/ilfaroonline Il Faro online – Clicca qui per leggere tutte le ...
Leo Messi ha vinto il Fifa Awards per il 2022

È Lionel Messi il vincitore del Best Player Fifa Award per il 2022. Nella serata di Parigi il fuoriclasse argentino viene eletto miglior giocatore del mondo per la settima volta in carriera, battendo Kylian Mbappè e Karim Benzema. ...

