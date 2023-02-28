Attack on Titan e Ninjala celebrano i 10 milioni di downloadLEGO festeggia i papà con idee regalo in formato mattoncinoMaster Detective Archives: RAIN CODE - Trailer Sony World Photography Awards 2023 - FINALISTI E SHORTLISTIL MONDO POKÉMON SI EVOLVEEUROPEI INDOOR ATLETICA ISTANBUL 2023: AZZURRI IN GARA, CALENDARIO, ...VALORANT - nuovi aspetti alla popolare skinline OniDC Justice League nuovo trailer SHATTERED HEAVEN - svelata la data del card-game The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è in uscita il 7 marzoUltime Blog

ArisGlobal Signs Agreement to Acquire Amplexor Life Sciences, Creating the Most?Comprehensive Regulatory SaaS Platform for the Industry (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) The complementary pairing of these two leading Regulatory companies brings an unmatched offering to the global market MIAMI and NOVO MESTO, Slovenia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 ArisGlobal, the leading provider of Life Sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology Platform LifeSphere® today announces the acquisition of Amplexor Life Sciences (LS), a global provider of Regulatory, quality, and safety software solutions, serving and trusted by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.? ?The integration of the Regulatory product lines will bring a distinct set of benefits to customers. LifeSphere users are now ...
