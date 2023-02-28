Antaisolar Showcases Latest Tracking and Distributed Mounting System at GENERA in Madrid | Spain

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023), Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV, showcased theands at's largest and most influential environmental energy exhibition,, held at the IFEMA Exhibition Center infrom February 21st to 23rd.'s flagship solar, TAI-Space, gained attention for its advanced design and multiple-drive technology. It has been certified by the CPP, a global authority, to withstand extreme wind conditions. TAI-Space features an innovative FOC brushless motor drive technology that has a ...