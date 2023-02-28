AirAsia and Plusgrade Announce Partnership to Enable Bid for Upgrades and Extra Seating Space for Travelers (Di martedì 28 febbraio 2023) MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Plusgrade, the leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, is proud to Announce its Partnership with AirAsia, Asia's leading low-cost carrier. This extensive Partnership will soon allow AirAsia customers to bid for Upgrades and reserve the seat(s) beside them for Extra Space and comfort. The deal was unveiled today in Singapore at Aviation Festival Asia, the largest aviation tech event in Asia. With the relaxation of the remaining travel restrictions in the Asia-Pacific region in early 2023, travel industry recovery is well underway. Ancillary services that delight customers and drive revenue will be an essential tool for airline, hotel and rail companies as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Compagnie aeree, Qatar la migliore del 2015 Tra le low cost vince ancora AirAsiaLa migliore compagnia aerea del 2015 è Qatar Airways. Il premio è stato assegnato da Skytrax, che ogni anno distribuisce una serie di riconoscimenti legati al mondo dell'aviazione. Nel 2014 in testa ...
Sicure e puntuali: quali le compagnie aree di cui ci si può fidare...Airlines TAP Air Portugal Emirates Alaska Airlines EVA Air Virgin Australia/Atlantic Le dieci mete possibili per un viaggio low cost guarda le foto Le 20 low cost più sicure del 2023 AirAsia Group ...
Le compagnie aeree più sicure per il 2023AirAsia Group. Allegiant. Air Baltic. easyjet. FlyDubai. Frontier. Indigo. Jetstar Group. Jetblue. Ryanair. Scoot. Southwest. Spicejet. Spirit. Vueling. Vietjet. Volaris. Westjet. Wizz ...
Air India Express svela la nuova tail art Italiavola & Travel –
AirAsia and Plusgrade Announce Partnership to Enable Bid for Upgrades and Extra Seating Space for TravelersExpansive multi-year and multi-product Plusgrade and AirAsia partnership announced at Aviation Festival Asia in SingaporeAirAsia guests will soon have the opportunity to bid for upgrades and ...
AirAsia's parent company posts profit in Q4 2022; expects China reopening boostCapital A Berhad, the parent company of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of last year, benefiting from strong pent-up demand for air travel and said ...
